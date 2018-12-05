DEH and NICE programme collaboration gets underway

The National Community Enhancement Programme was off to a successful start on Tuesday (4 December), according to the Department of Environmental Health.

DEH Operations Manager Ronald Dilbert said 420 additional people have been taken on by the department for the next three weeks.

“[It’s] good… it’s a lot of extra work but we have no major issues with the personnel. we’re actually finding in the past, where we could utilise some of those employees and we could actually hire some of those employees in the recycling area.

Mr. Dilbert said four employees who started on the NICE programme have been made full-time employees at the DEH over the past three years.

