Gold rush for Special Olympics athletes in Abu Dhabi

Cayman’s Special Olympics athletes were on fire Monday (18 March) racking up five more medals including three gold at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

Cayman’s track and field stars did the heavy lifting, led by 31-year old Tessa Terry. After winning gold in the 200-metres, Terry topped the 100-metres with a time of 19.75 seconds.

Cayman’s middle distance sprinters racked up three medals Monday, led by Matthew Ebanks who won gold in the 400 metres with a time of 54:81 seconds.

A third gold medal came from Jaheim Ebanks. The 15-year old won his 400-metre finals clocking in at 58.90 seconds.

Also medaling in the quarter mile was Lewin Solomon Jr. The 20-year old won bronze with a time of 1:01.06

Not to be outdone was Stingray Swim Club’s Keanu McKenzie. After taking silver and bronze in both the 100 and 200 individual medley, the 17-year old won a gold in the 200m breaststroke with a time of 3:49.50.

Cayman has now won 15 medals overall with five gold, five silver and five bronze.

The 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games continue until Thursday 21 March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

