Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
News Politics

Leader of the Opposition asked to step down, but Miller says he’s staying

March 29, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Calls for Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller to step down.

On Friday (29 March) Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo said that he along with the majority of the Opposition are in favor of having the Leader of the Opposition stepping down from his role.

Mr. Suckoo declined to state the reason behind the request.

Last week Mr. Suckoo resigned his post as deputy Opposition Leader. He did not give a reason for that decision.

When contacted by Cayman 27 Mr. Miller also denied to speak on the matter, but said he refused the Opposition MLAs request and he is not stepping down. Mr. Miller told Cayman 27 that he will be issuing a statement regarding the matter on Monday (1 April).

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: