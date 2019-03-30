Making a splash: Prince Charles opens new pool

The Prince gets a royal welcome on the Sister Islands leg of his historic visit.

And with a splash for Cayman Brac swimmers, the new Cayman Brac swimming pool is now open for business.

On Thursday (28 March) his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales cut the ribbon for the estimated $2 million 25 ft pool.

It is part of the larger Cayman Brac sports complex.

While the swimmers did their lap around the pool, the Prince did a lap of his own meeting those who came out to see him.

“It is going to be one of my favorite memory. Him coming here is gonna be history for Cayman Brac,” said swimmer Keira Booden.

The Prince took time out to chat with Ms. Bodden after she did a lap around the pool. She said he asked her if the pool needed a water heater.

“He is very energetic. I was so glad to see him because you see him in the media all the time so to see him in the person is just a totally different experience and I really enjoyed it,” said student Jenna Grant.

After meeting those in attendance at the opening of the pool on the Bluff the Prince then headed over to Little Cayman.

