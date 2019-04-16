Artistic Swimming win seven medals at 2019 CARIFTA Championships

Artistic swimmers representing the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) are bringing home seven medals after three days of competition at the 2019 CARIFTA Championships 12-14 April in Barbados.

Caymanite Synchro nearly doubled their debut performance from 2018, winning four gold, one silver and two bronze. Cayman placed second overall behind just Martinique and ahead of Barbados.

Leading the way was 14-year old Abbie Carnahan who won gold in both solo as well as duet alongside Amber Barnes, while taking silver in figures en route to High Points honours in the Girls 13-15 age division.

“It was an awesome experience for the kids,” said Head Coach Alissa Moberg-Kinney. “It really solidified what we are doing is working and that our hard work is paying off.”

Also in the Girls 13-15 age group, Madison van Duynhoven won gold in the figures, while Cayman added a fourth gold medal in the team event courtesy of Carnahan, Barnes, van Duynhoven, and Poppy Read.

Moberg says with nations such as Jamaica and Aruba opting out of CARIFTA this year, the team was able to refine their routines ahead of summer competitions.

“It didn’t include some of the top in the region,” said Moberg-Kinney. “That allowed us to see what we are capable of and work out the kinks in our routines. It’s given the kids a lot of confidence.”

In the Girls 15-18 age group, Jade Barnes won bronze in both figures and solo. Moberg-Kinney added their next competition should feature a more experienced field.

“We are looking forward to UANA (Union Americana de Natacion) Pan American Championships where we can compete against some really elevated talent,” said Moberg-Kinney.

The UANA Pan American Artistic Swimming Championships take place 19-24 August in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

View all the results from the 2019 CARIFTA Championships Artistic Swimming events here.

