Sailing: Capasso finishes 55th at South American Optimist Championships

After beginning the 2019 South American Optimist Championships in 66th overall, 14-year old Matheo Capasso made the most of his opportunities in an abbreviated regatta finishing 55th overall out of 169 sailors 6-13 April in Algarrobo, Chile.

Capasso would place 31st in his fourth and final race Tuesday (9 April) with the remaining competition being cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

“The wind did not cooperate, but that is part of the sport,” said Cayman Islands Sailing Club’s Donna Graham. “They only had one full day of racing with four planned. Only four races were completed of 12.”

After promising results in the first two races of day one which included a third overall finish, Capasso needed a minimum fifth race to eliminate his disqualification. That never came due to lack of wind.

“Matheo had to carry a black flag,” said Graham. “He still ended up in gold fleet, but it was not with the result that he hoping for. More importantly, he just hoped to race in the big swells and wind they had anticipated.”

Capasso, along with six Cayman Islands optimist sailors will compete next in the 37th Lake Garda Meeting in Lake Garda, Italy 17-22 April.

(Photo: Mattias Cappizanno)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

