Sailing: Capasso finishes 55th at South American Optimist Championships

April 15, 2019
Jordan Armenise
After beginning the 2019 South American Optimist Championships in 66th overall, 14-year old Matheo Capasso made the most of his opportunities in an abbreviated regatta finishing 55th overall out of 169 sailors 6-13 April in Algarrobo, Chile.

Capasso would place 31st in his fourth and final race Tuesday (9 April) with the remaining competition being cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

“The wind did not cooperate, but that is part of the sport,” said Cayman Islands Sailing Club’s Donna Graham. “They only had one full day of racing with four planned. Only four races were completed of 12.”

After promising results in the first two races of day one which included a third overall finish, Capasso needed a minimum fifth race to eliminate his disqualification. That never came due to lack of wind.

“Matheo had to carry a black flag,” said Graham. “He still ended up in gold fleet, but it was not with the result that he hoping for. More importantly, he just hoped to race in the big swells and wind they had anticipated.”

Capasso, along with six Cayman Islands optimist sailors will compete next in the 37th Lake Garda Meeting in Lake Garda, Italy 17-22 April.

(Photo: Mattias Cappizanno)

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

