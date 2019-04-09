Tomlinson Furniture
Athletics: Wray gets 5th national qualifier with 100m personal best

April 8, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Make it five championship cuts for Shalysa Wray.

The Xavier University of Louisiana freshman clocked a personal best of 11.87 seconds in the 100-metres Saturday (6 April) at the McNeese Spring Time Classic.

“I was actually nervous because I haven’t run the 100 in ages,” said Wray. “My coach told me to use it as a speed training. I didn’t get a good start, but I made up for it throughout the race.”

The former Clifton Hunter High School student finished second overall in her heat, qualifying for her fifth event in May’s National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Track and Field National Championships.

“I was very surprised because I wasn’t expecting to run so fast,” said Wray. “I am happy and grateful.”

Wray’s individual qualifying cuts now include the 100-metre, 200-metre  and 400-metre, as well as both the 4×100-metre and 4×400-metre relay. The 19-year holds the fastest 400-metre time in the nation after breaking her own XULA school record at last week’s Southern Miss Invitational with a time of 55.27 seconds.

