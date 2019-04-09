Brawl inside ESSO gas station caught on camera

A Red Bay gas station is counting its losses after a wild weekend brawl, and police are on the hunt for two men involved. According to the RCIPS, the brawl took place inside the ESSO On The Run gas station 4 a.m. on Saturday (6 April).

Police said the persons involved in the brawl initially had a verbal altercation.

It escalated to blows, and items from the store were thrown around causing damage to gas station property. Those involved in the incident left in two separate vehicles before police arrived. Police are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have on the identities of the men involved.

