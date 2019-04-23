Host Woody DaCosta talks about Government costs and is also joined by the Opposition Leader, Hon. Ezzard Miller to discuss his most recent pressures from the members of the LA.
Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Monday 23rd April 2019
April 23, 2019
1 Min Read
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
