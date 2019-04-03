Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 2-3 April

April 2, 2019
Joe Avary
Synopsis:

 

Light winds and slight seas are expected over Cayman due in part to a slack pressure gradient across the Caribbean. Radar images show an isolated shower or two around the Cayman area which are drifting towards the southwest.
 
 

 

 
 

  • Tue

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    86°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Light and variable.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of early morning and late night showers.

    86°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Thu

    Mostly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    86°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    86°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    86°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Easterly 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

