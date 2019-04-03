Cayman Islands weather forecast: 2-3 April

Synopsis:
Light winds and slight seas are expected over Cayman due in part to a slack pressure gradient across the Caribbean. Radar images show an isolated shower or two around the Cayman area which are drifting towards the southwest.
