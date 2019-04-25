Tomlinson Furniture
Health News

Public Health on Measles outbreak and Cayman’s response

April 24, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

With the US battling an outbreak of Measles the question is how prepared is Cayman to address any cases, imported or otherwise.
On Wednesday (24 April) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Public Health Surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe to discuss local measures.

A special Immunization Clinic will be held on Saturday 27 April 2019 at the Public Health Department from 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m., to assist all children needing vaccinations including those with missed/outstanding doses; parents will be contacted to schedule appointments.

For more information, contact the Public Health Department on 244-2648.

Mr. McLaughlin-Munroe said the public is advised to make use of the effort to guard against infections.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: