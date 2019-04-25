Public Health on Measles outbreak and Cayman’s response

With the US battling an outbreak of Measles the question is how prepared is Cayman to address any cases, imported or otherwise.

On Wednesday (24 April) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Public Health Surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe to discuss local measures.

A special Immunization Clinic will be held on Saturday 27 April 2019 at the Public Health Department from 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m., to assist all children needing vaccinations including those with missed/outstanding doses; parents will be contacted to schedule appointments.

For more information, contact the Public Health Department on 244-2648.

Mr. McLaughlin-Munroe said the public is advised to make use of the effort to guard against infections.

