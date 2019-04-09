Tomlinson Furniture
Speaker unhappy with same-sex protest: No permission for LGBTQ group at LA

April 8, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush hits out at Colours Cayman for taking its protest to the steps of the LA.
He said no permission was asked for or given to the demonstrators at the House.

The group protested outside the LA. They were celebrating Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s same-sex marriage ruling, as well as, objecting to the government’s decision to appeal that same ruling.
Mr. Bush, in a statement to Cayman 27, said the court was wrong to change the Marriage Law.
“I don’t support this kind of ‘push it in your face’ where they come on the precincts of our Parliament without permission. Our laws must be respected and there are privileges and immunities and powers given in statute to the Assembly,” said Mr. Bush.
Speaker Bush implored for understanding that those who work in the assembly have rights as well.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

