Cayman Now: Global Wellness Day

May 30, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Ram Chatterjee, Global Wellness Day Ambassador of the C.I. to talk about the Global Wellness Day Event taking place Saturday 8th June 7a.m. – 10:30a.m.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

