Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Ram Chatterjee, Global Wellness Day Ambassador of the C.I. to talk about the Global Wellness Day Event taking place Saturday 8th June 7a.m. – 10:30a.m.
Cayman Now: Global Wellness Day
May 30, 2019
1 Min Read
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
