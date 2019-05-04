Ganja confiscations up 152% in 2018

During 2018 the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service confiscated 2,489 pounds of ganja. The total haul was up by 152% compared to 2017’s 1,635lbs.

The figures were released as a part of the 2018 RCIPS Crime stats which became public on 1 May 2019.

When asked if drug interdiction through pro-active land and sea patrols was the best way to tackle an apparent demand for the illegal drug, the Commissioner said, “Cannabis ganja as it is referred to commonly [is] imported from a very near neighbouring jurisdiction. [It] is a criminal offence and a predicate offence and it leads to all aspects of money laundering and criminal enterprises.”

The Commissioner said his officers are tasked with enforcing the law, which means helping to protect Cayman’s borders from those who seek to infiltrate it with contraband.

In 2018, 2,489 pounds of ganja were confiscated;1.2 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride were seized, while 51.1 grams of cocaine base were recovered. 54.1 grams of ecstasy were also confiscated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

