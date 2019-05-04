Tomlinson Furniture
Ganja confiscations up 152% in 2018

May 3, 2019
Andrel Harris
During 2018 the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service confiscated 2,489 pounds of ganja. The total haul was up by 152% compared to 2017’s 1,635lbs.

The figures were released as a part of the 2018 RCIPS Crime stats which became public on 1 May 2019.

900lbs ganja seized in March 2019. Street value of $800,000.

When asked if drug interdiction through pro-active land and sea patrols was the best way to tackle an apparent demand for the illegal drug, the Commissioner said, “Cannabis ganja as it is referred to commonly [is] imported from a very near neighbouring jurisdiction. [It] is a criminal offence and a predicate offence and it leads to all aspects of money laundering and criminal enterprises.”

The Commissioner said his officers are tasked with enforcing the law, which means helping to protect Cayman’s borders from those who seek to infiltrate it with contraband.

In 2018, 2,489 pounds of ganja were confiscated;1.2 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride were seized, while 51.1 grams of cocaine base were recovered. 54.1 grams of ecstasy were also confiscated.

Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

