Cayman Help’s Cuba Rebuild

Nearly $7,000 has been sent to help Cuban tornado survivors. Many are still picking up the pieces of their lives more than three months after a deadly tornado ripped through Havana city.

The EF4 tornado claimed four lives, decimated hundreds of homes and crippled the capital’s infrastructure.

Cesar Cruz is an organizer with the charitable group, Help Us Help Them Stay Strong Cuba. He tells Cayman 27 the funds raised were initially expected to help 11 families.

“For some people, it [the tornado] came as a blessing because the house was coming down, and now they have a new one.” He adds, “They are getting new houses, some of them, so people are rebuilding their lives. They are moving onward and upward, and for that, I praise the lord.”

The money was raised through a garage sale made up of donated items.

