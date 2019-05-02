KST: More than 30 college coaches recruiting at recent CARIFTA Track & Field Championships

The CARIFTA Track and Field championships may be over and done with but the benefits for Cayman’s athletes and those around the Caribbean may just be starting.

The regional athletics championships is a hot-bed of recruiting activity and arguably the best chance for regional athletes to impress U.S. college coaches in hopes of getting a scholarship. Caymanian and University of Texas San Antonio Associate Head Coach Kareem Streete-Thompson was one coach in attendance. He says dozens of college coaches flocked to the Truman Bodden Sports Complex for the meet.

“I think you can’t put a dollar value on the amount of exposure these athletes were able to get,” Streete-Thompson said. “I think there were over 30 NCAA coaches that were there in attendance.”

Caymanian athletes have gone on to participate in college track after successful runs at CARIFTA, including at the NCAA Division I level.

Alex Pascal signed with the University of Missouri a few years back and Jamal Walton currently runs for Texas A&M University.

