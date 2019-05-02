Walton wins at Texas A&M Alumni meet

Cayman Islands quarter-mile record holder Jamal Walton on Saturday (27 April) won his first 400-metres race of the outdoor season.

The Texas A&M freshman — who is redshirting this season — placed first at the Texas A&M Alumni Muster with a time of 45.61 seconds.

It marked Walton’s third outdoor appearance of the year.

His first was at the University of Texas San Antonio Roadrunner Invitational in March, where he finished fourth in the 200. Among those in attendance at the meet, UTSA Associate Head Coach and another Cayman record holder Kareem Streete-Thompson.

“It appears to me… he’s coming into his own,” Streete-Thompson said. “He won his race convincingly (at Texas A&M) and he looks like he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with this summer.”

Walton has redshirted this season, meaning he’s technically running on his own and not with the team. He’ll have four years of eligibility left after this following this season.

