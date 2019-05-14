Tennis: Fullerton scores three-set win in Cayman Cup opener

Lauren Fullerton has her first International Tennis Federation win.

The 15-year old defeated American Patsy Daughters 5-7, 6-0, 6-4 in her opening match Monday (13 May) to advance in the Under-18 age division of the 2019 Cayman Cup. After losing her opening Cayman Cup match in 2018, Fullerton was happy to get one of the most significant wins in her young career.

“I’m very happy to get my first ITF win under my belt,” Fullerton told Cayman 27. “It was a hard fought match, and I’m glad to have come out on top.”

She’ll face sixth-ranked Canadian Kayla Cross Tuesday (14 May) starting at 9:00 a.m.

Fullerton was one of three local players in action at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club Monday. 14-year old Willow Wilkinson lost her opening U18 match in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 to American Nina Gulbranson, while in the Boys Under-18 division, 14-year old Jake Booker lost to Indian Matte Imre 7-5, 6-1.

The ladies duo of Fullerton and Wilkinson will also team in doubles action Tuesday (14 May) against Americans Jeanette Mireles and Sophia Rogers at 4:00 p.m.

The tournament’s boys and girls finals for both singles and doubles are set for Friday at 6:00 p.m. On noon Saturday (18 May) the tournament will welcome two-time Wimbledon doubles champion Daniel Nestor of Canada in a doubles exhibition versus local players Callum Theaker and Mica Koll.

View all the results here.

