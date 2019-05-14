Swimming: Bailey takes 32nd FLOW 800m Sea Swim

As 84 open water swimmers dove into Governor’s Beach Saturday (11 May) 16-year old Jake Bailey emerged from the pack first overall clocking a time of 11 minutes, 37 seconds. This is the first win of the 800-metre sea swim season for Bailey after placing second overall at both the CUC and Foster’s Sea Swim to 17-year old Alex Dakers.

“I wasn’t really trying to draft off anyone,” said Bailey. “I went all out and just wanted to stay ahead of the pack. I just wanted to win. Alex wasn’t here, so I didn’t need to beat him.”

Bailey recently won six medals at the 34th CARIFTA Championships including gold in the 5k open water swim.

Not far behind in second overall was 14-year old Stefano Bonati clocking a time of 11 minutes, 46 seconds. Third overall went to 14-year-old Raya Embury-Brown who finished in a time of 12 minutes, 26 seconds. Embury-Brown finishes as the top female for the first time after Stingray teammate Elana Sinclair was the top female in the prior two 800-metre races.

Last month, Embury-Brown won seven medals at the CARIFTA Championships including gold in both the Girls 13-14 400-and 800-metre freestyle, while scoring bronze in both the 200-metre freestyle and the Open Water Swim.

“There was no one around me, so I was swimming alone which was nice,” said Embury-Brown. “I wish I got a draft. I had one at the beginning, but I lost it.”

Open water swimmers will get another chance at the distance Saturday (25 May) in the 2019 Butterfield 800-metre Open Water Sea Swim.

