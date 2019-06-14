Sports

Airline loses Cayman equipment on eve of World Ball Hockey Championships

June 13, 2019
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands National Ball Hockey team is off to a rough start abroad.

Cayman 27 has learned many items of the team’s equipment has been lost en route to Kosice, Slovakia ahead of the 2019 World Ball Hockey Championships held 19-22 June.

“It’s a small little hiccup for us on the way,” said forward Marc Babin. “Unfortunately, two players have lost their gear through transit from Cayman, as well as, all the team’s sticks, and one of our goalie’s gear.”

However, Babin says the majority of the lost equipment was later located.

“We located the sticks, the goalie gear is on the way,” said Babin. “We’ve tracked down the two players gear to Miami, so we reached out to our contacts. Unfortunately, the airport here has no record of them, and Miami said they arrived, so that’s the end of it.”

As the team prepares to face its 2017 rival Hong Kong in the opener Friday (14 June) Babin says Team Cayman is staying positive ahead of its eighth appearance at the tournament.

“While we’re dealing with adversity, the team is very excited to be here, we can’t wait to get started,” said Babin.

Below is the schedule for the Cayman Islands at 2019 Ball Hockey Championships:

Qualifying
14 June: Cayman v Hong Kong
15 June: Cayman v Lebanon
16: June: Cayman v Bermuda
18 June: Cayman v Armenia
Medal Round
19-22 June
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

