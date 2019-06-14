Airline loses Cayman equipment on eve of World Ball Hockey Championships

The Cayman Islands National Ball Hockey team is off to a rough start abroad.

Cayman 27 has learned many items of the team’s equipment has been lost en route to Kosice, Slovakia ahead of the 2019 World Ball Hockey Championships held 19-22 June.

“It’s a small little hiccup for us on the way,” said forward Marc Babin. “Unfortunately, two players have lost their gear through transit from Cayman, as well as, all the team’s sticks, and one of our goalie’s gear.”

However, Babin says the majority of the lost equipment was later located.

“We located the sticks, the goalie gear is on the way,” said Babin. “We’ve tracked down the two players gear to Miami, so we reached out to our contacts. Unfortunately, the airport here has no record of them, and Miami said they arrived, so that’s the end of it.”

As the team prepares to face its 2017 rival Hong Kong in the opener Friday (14 June) Babin says Team Cayman is staying positive ahead of its eighth appearance at the tournament.

“While we’re dealing with adversity, the team is very excited to be here, we can’t wait to get started,” said Babin.

Below is the schedule for the Cayman Islands at 2019 Ball Hockey Championships:

Qualifying

14 June: Cayman v Hong Kong

15 June: Cayman v Lebanon

16: June: Cayman v Bermuda

18 June: Cayman v Armenia

Medal Round

19-22 June

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

