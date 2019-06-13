Swimming: Layman E. Scott takes second Public Swim Championships

For the second year running, Layman E. Scott won the second annual Public High School Swimming Championships Friday (7 June) at the Lions Pool in George Town.

Students from three schools competed in six events as the Cayman Brac based High School scored 364 total points to edge John Gray High School who placed second with 305, followed by Clifton Hunter High School who was third with 272 points.

Individually, the Layman E. Scott boys scored 140 points for first with John Gray second notching 121 points, trailed by Clifton Hunter for third at 83 points for the meet. The Brac based swimmers also topped the Girls’ division narrowly edging Clifton Hunter with 116 points to the North Side school’s 115 points, with John Gray swimming to third with 110.

“I’m pleased with the direction of swimming in all three schools,” said Cayman Islands Government Senior Swimming Instructor Ryan Mushin. “It was a fun day of racing. Getting everyone involved is what it’s all about. Bringing all three schools into a safe environment is all we could as for. Winning is secondary.”

View all the results here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

