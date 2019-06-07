Sports

Football: D.C. United stay undefeated at Under-15 Youth Cup

June 6, 2019
Jordan Armenise
American standouts D.C. United imposed their will once again Wednesday (5 June) all but eliminating the Cayman Islands national boys squad from advancing in the Under-15 Youth Cup held at the Ed Bush Stadium in Grand Cayman.

After edging Cuba 2-1 Tuesday (4 June) in a 2018 finals rematch, D.C. United’s Sebastian Richardson opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Edwin Henriquez would add his second of the tournament in the 60th minute en route to a 2-0 win.

“We were very unlucky not to finish one of our chances that was created,” Assistant Head Coach Garth Anderson told Cayman 27. “Overall, it was a good game.”

Cayman will play its final game of the tournament Thursday (6 June) versus Cuba’s Under-15 national team at 6:30 p.m. In the second game of the night, Cuba and Jamaica’s Portmore United played to a goalless draw. Portmore will play D.C. United at 8:00 p.m. The Americans have automatically advanced to Friday’s (7 June) winner semifinal in West Bay starting at 6:30 p.m. The Group A runner up will be decided between Portmore and Cuba as the Jamaicans have a record of 1-1-0 scoring one goal earning three points, while Cuba has scored two goals and one point with a record of 0-1-1.

In Group B, Jamaica’s Mount Pleasant Academy automatically advanced to the semifinals after earning their second straight win totally six points Wednesday defeating Hondurans C.D. Victoria 1-0. Fellow Jamaicans Cavalier S.C. bounced back from a day one loss to claim their first in a 2-1 win over the winless Tobago All-Stars.

Cavalier and C.D Victoria will play to advance as the Group B runner up Thursday in Cayman Brac starting at 6:30 p.m., while Mt. Pleasant and the Tobagonians will follow at 8:00 p.m with no knockout implications.

View the entire schedule here.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

