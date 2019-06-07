Sports

Athletics: Cayman Invitational, Inter Secondary Champs cancelled for 2019

June 6, 2019
Jordan Armenise
On the heels of hosting the CARIFTA Games for a third time, Cayman 27 has learned two additional track and field meets have been crossed off the 2019 sports calendar.

In speaking with Meet Director Cydonie Mothersill, Cayman 27 has learned the Cayman Invitational will not take place this year. Ms. Mothersill did not specify the reason as to why the event has been cancelled but said ‘it would return in 2019’. After a year hiatus, the event returned to Cayman in 2018  featuring Olympic champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Lashawn Merritt.

This would have been the seventh staging of the event by Mothersill’s ‘Kystar Athletics’ group.

Inter-Secondary Track & Field Championships canceled

Cayman 27 has learned the top local athletics competition has also been shelved. Department of Sports Collin Anglin confirmed the Inter-Secondary Track & Field Championships have been cancelled.

“The timing for the Inter-Secondary Championships after the CARIFTA Games was no longer possible given the remaining commitments on the schools’ calendar,” Mr. Anglin told Cayman 27. “The event will resume in the next school calendar year as it normally does.”

Cayman 27 spoke with two physical education leaders and one principal who said no formal communication was given to schools on the event’s cancellation.

Track stars will get their chance to compete next at the Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) National Championships 14-15 June.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

