Athletics: Cayman Invitational, Inter Secondary Champs cancelled for 2019

On the heels of hosting the CARIFTA Games for a third time, Cayman 27 has learned two additional track and field meets have been crossed off the 2019 sports calendar.

In speaking with Meet Director Cydonie Mothersill, Cayman 27 has learned the Cayman Invitational will not take place this year. Ms. Mothersill did not specify the reason as to why the event has been cancelled but said ‘it would return in 2019’. After a year hiatus, the event returned to Cayman in 2018 featuring Olympic champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Lashawn Merritt.

This would have been the seventh staging of the event by Mothersill’s ‘Kystar Athletics’ group.

Inter-Secondary Track & Field Championships canceled

Cayman 27 has learned the top local athletics competition has also been shelved. Department of Sports Collin Anglin confirmed the Inter-Secondary Track & Field Championships have been cancelled.

“The timing for the Inter-Secondary Championships after the CARIFTA Games was no longer possible given the remaining commitments on the schools’ calendar,” Mr. Anglin told Cayman 27. “The event will resume in the next school calendar year as it normally does.”

Cayman 27 spoke with two physical education leaders and one principal who said no formal communication was given to schools on the event’s cancellation.

Track stars will get their chance to compete next at the Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) National Championships 14-15 June.

