Author Sara Collins talks literacy, turning her book into TV series

Local Author Sara Collins has been making waves on the international literary front with her first published book the ‘Confessions of Frannie Langton’ has been called a stunning debut by the Guardian, and a must read on Oprah magazine’s summer list.

On Thursday (27 June) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Ms. Collins to discuss her success and what’s next for her novel.

She said she is in the process of turning her novel into a script made for television.

