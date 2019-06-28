Business Culture News

Author Sara Collins talks literacy, turning her book into TV series

June 27, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Local Author Sara Collins has been making waves on the international literary front with her first published book the ‘Confessions of Frannie Langton’ has been called a stunning debut by the Guardian, and a must read on Oprah magazine’s summer list.

On Thursday (27 June) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Ms. Collins to discuss her success and what’s next for her novel.

She said she is in the process of turning her novel into a script made for television.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

