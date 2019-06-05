Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Dengue-free: 25 cases returned negative, one pending

June 4, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman continues to be dengue-free.
Public Health officials confirm so far there are no local or imported cases of the mosquito-borne disease.
Numbers shared with Cayman 27 show 26 cases were investigated for Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.
Public Health said 25 of those cases were negative.
One case remains pending.
There is no timeline on when this result will be released.

Reshma Ragoonath

