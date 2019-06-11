Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Stephanie Rattan, Instructor/Lion King Director, Mercedes Reyes, actor/playing the part of Timone and Giselle Smith, playing the part of Nala to talk about the 6th annual Spring Concert: The Lion King.
-
Share This!
Cayman Now: Sunrise Adult Training Centre
June 11, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: 2019 Soca Monarch
June 6, 2019
Shows • The Way I See It
The Way I See It – Episode 4
June 5, 2019
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.