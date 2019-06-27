Cayman Now: Update on the National Cultural and Heritage Policy and Strategic Plan for the Cayman Islands

Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Nancy Bernard, the Deputy Chief Officer for the Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing to talk about the National Cultural and Heritage Policy and Strategic Plan for the Cayman Islands.
