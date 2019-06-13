//cayman27.ky/wp-content/uploads/sites/7/2019/06/8203-JUN1219.mpg
CPR Cayman hands over its petition signatures to the Election Office

June 12, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read
CPR’s Michelle Lockwood and Head of the Governor’s Office Matthew Forbes

 

Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) Cayman hands in its petition signatures to the Elections Office. Wednesday (12 June) the group turned over its documents with the hope of triggering Cayman’s first peoples’ initiated vote on government’s proposed cruise berthing facility.

Wesley Howell receiving CPR’s petition signatures

The grassroots group also handed over a copy of the signatures to head of the Governor’s Office Matthew Forbes. CPR Cayman’s Katrina Jurn said now that the signatures are with the Elections Office those who signed must now get ready for round two.

“We now turn the petition over to the Elections Office for them to officially verify. The process is expected to take a few months, where they will be going around personally verifying through a door to door, phone, email, etc. with each person who signed the petition. So we are encouraging everybody that has signed to make themselves available for verification,” said Ms. Jurn. CPR Cayman said they will continue to collect signatures during the verification process.

