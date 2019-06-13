Crime News

Man charged for wounding

June 12, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A 43-year-old man is slapped with wounding charges after a woman is left nursing lacerations in a weekend assault.
It happened just after 10 p.m. on Saturday (12 June).
Police said the man and woman were in a house in Prospect at the time.
The woman was wounded on the right side of her thigh.

She was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital for medical treatment.
Police said the man and woman know each other.
The man was also charged with damage to property.
He was expected to appear in court Tuesday (11 June).

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

