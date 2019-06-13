News

Mosquito numbers take flight

June 12, 2019
Andrel Harris
Residents across Grand Cayman are voicing their concerns on recent mosquito numbers that have taken flight.

Speaking with Cayman 27 on Wednesday (12 June) Mosquito Research and Control Unit Director Dr. James McNelly said the increase comes after his team missed two breeding batches of swamp mosquitos.

“We find ourselves with a very large population at the end of May early June and that is coupled with our draw-down in inventory in transition from one chemical to another,” said the MRCU Director.

Over in North Side MLA Ezzard Miller said he and his constituents are feeling the sting first hand and something has to be done.

“We’ve never had mosquitos that are this thick in North Side since the 1960s. I mean from the last weekend it has been really terrible. People can’t go outside unless they are covered in mosquito spray,” said Mr. Miller.

Dr. McNelly said aerial spraying will resume next week. Until then land-based spraying will be conducted in each district.

He said he expects the population numbers to stabilize by next week.

Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

