Mosquito numbers take flight

Residents across Grand Cayman are voicing their concerns on recent mosquito numbers that have taken flight.

Speaking with Cayman 27 on Wednesday (12 June) Mosquito Research and Control Unit Director Dr. James McNelly said the increase comes after his team missed two breeding batches of swamp mosquitos.

“We find ourselves with a very large population at the end of May early June and that is coupled with our draw-down in inventory in transition from one chemical to another,” said the MRCU Director.

Over in North Side MLA Ezzard Miller said he and his constituents are feeling the sting first hand and something has to be done.

“We’ve never had mosquitos that are this thick in North Side since the 1960s. I mean from the last weekend it has been really terrible. People can’t go outside unless they are covered in mosquito spray,” said Mr. Miller.

Dr. McNelly said aerial spraying will resume next week. Until then land-based spraying will be conducted in each district.

He said he expects the population numbers to stabilize by next week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

