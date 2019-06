Four people are arrested during a raid at Archie’s Bar on Shedden Road. It happened last week.

Police said the pre-planned investigation was a joint operation between the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and Customs and Border Control.

Two women, ages 58 and 39, both from George Town, were arrested for gambling. While two men, ages 18 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja.

All four have been released on bail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print