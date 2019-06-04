A 27-year-old Bodden Town man is arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after he lost control of his motorcycle and collided into a truck last night 02 June 2019. Police say happened on Shamrock Road, in the vicinity of Pointdexter Road. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported in the collision and the matter remains under investigation.
Man arrested in weekend crash
June 3, 2019
