US visitor drowns at SMB resort

A 77-year-old US visitor dies in a water-related incident at a Seven Mile Beach resort.

Police, in a statement on Saturday (22 June), said the incident happened just after 3:30p.m. Friday (21 June).

They have not released the name of the victim nor the resort where the incident happened.

The RCIPS said officers and other emergency services responded to a report of a possible drowning incident at a resort along the Seven Mile Beach.

First aid was rendered to the man when he was found at the resort.

The man was later transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The matter is currently under investigation.

Police said the victim was visiting the Cayman Islands from Massachusetts, USA.

