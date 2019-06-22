News

US visitor drowns at SMB resort

June 22, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A 77-year-old US visitor dies in a water-related incident at a Seven Mile Beach resort.

Police, in a statement on Saturday (22 June), said the incident happened just after 3:30p.m. Friday (21 June).

They have not released the name of the victim nor the resort where the incident happened.

The RCIPS said officers and other emergency services responded to a report of a possible drowning incident at a resort along the Seven Mile Beach.

First aid was rendered to the man when he was found at the resort.

The man was later transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The matter is currently under investigation.

Police said the victim was visiting the Cayman Islands from Massachusetts, USA.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
%d bloggers like this: