Athletics: Mixed results at NACAC U18 & U23 Championships

July 8, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Athletes representing the Cayman Islands registered mixed results at the 2019 North American Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in Queretaro, Mexico 5-7 July.

Rasheem Brown clocked a personal best of 13.88 seconds in the semifinals of the Under-23 110-metre hurdles. He ended in sixth place overall in the finals.
Shalysa Wray finished fourth overall in the Under-23 200-metres with a time of 24:39 seconds. She finished 11th in the 100-metres clocking 11.77 in the prelims.
Ava Hider finished fourth in Under-18 3000-metres with a time of 13:08.66, and sixth in the 1500-metres with a time of 5:24.85. Levi Superville placed sixth in the Under-18 1500-meters with a time of 4:34.06.
 Lacee Barnes placed eighth in Under-23 discus with a throw of 40.27-metres. Kashief Dawkins finished 21st in the Under-23 200-metres prelims with a time of 21.82 seconds.
View the results here.
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

