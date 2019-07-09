Athletics: Mixed results at NACAC U18 & U23 Championships

Athletes representing the Cayman Islands registered mixed results at the 2019 North American Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in Queretaro, Mexico 5-7 July.

Rasheem Brown clocked a personal best of 13.88 seconds in the semifinals of the Under-23 110-metre hurdles. He ended in sixth place overall in the finals.

Shalysa Wray finished fourth overall in the Under-23 200-metres with a time of 24:39 seconds. She finished 11th in the 100-metres clocking 11.77 in the prelims.

Ava Hider finished fourth in Under-18 3000-metres with a time of 13:08.66, and sixth in the 1500-metres with a time of 5:24.85. Levi Superville placed sixth in the Under-18 1500-meters with a time of 4:34.06.

Lacee Barnes placed eighth in Under-23 discus with a throw of 40.27-metres. Kashief Dawkins finished 21st in the Under-23 200-metres prelims with a time of 21.82 seconds.

