Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Tuesday, 30th July 2019

Dr. Frank McField believes that Slavery 150 years ago is still oppressing Black Caymanians today, resulting many of our social woes. Lévon Bodden wants us to remember our past but not wallow in self pity so much so to the detriment of not only ourselves but the next generations.

A very interesting, emotional and sometimes heated conversation. A must listen, because you won’t get it any where else.

Rotoract Blue’s Alanna Rose and Alexandria McRae trying to help some 90 Children identified by the DCFS that are in Schools that need shoes. They are on a Mission to get those shoes and they need your help by donating whatever you can or make your donation match your shoe size to assist this Cause.

