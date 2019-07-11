Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Michael Myles who is opening Inspire Cayman Training, for vocational and technical training in a variety of areas, including construction, automotive and diving.
Cayman Now: Inspire Cayman Training
July 11, 2019
1 Min Read
