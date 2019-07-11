Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Now: Inspire Cayman Training

July 11, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Michael Myles who is opening Inspire Cayman Training, for vocational and technical training in a variety of areas, including construction, automotive and diving.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

