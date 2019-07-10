Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Now: CIBC’s “Good Things Come in 3’s”

July 10, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Natalie Whata, from CIBC First Caribbean to talk about their new “Good Things Come in 3’s” campaign. 

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

