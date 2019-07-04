Hurley’s Media Sales
News Politics

Government spends $47.7m outsourcing services for five years

July 3, 2019
Add Comment
Andrel Harris
1 Min Read

The government spends nearly $50 million in outsourcing services between 2012 and 2017.

The figures were released Wednesday (3 July) in an Auditor General’s report. It reveals the four main areas outsourced were landscaping and gardening, security, school buses and IT related services.

The report said $17.3 million was spent to bus students to and from school, $14.7 million on security services, $13.2 million on janitorial and gardening services and $2.3 million on IT related services.

The report said it is not clear how the government plans or makes decisions about which services to outsource and how they align with its overarching objectives. The report goes on to say that some services had been outsourced to help reduce costs and to reduce management oversight. However, there was no evidence to support this.

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
%d bloggers like this: