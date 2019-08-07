Police release name of biker in fatal collision

Police release the identity of the biker who died following a collision in West Bay on Sunday (4 August).

He is 57-year-old Virgil Bush.

Mr. Bush succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Monday (6 August) morning.

He was injured on Water Course Road on Sunday evening when he fell off his dirt bike.

Mr. Bush was traveling Northeast when he fell onto the opposite lane of the roadway.

He was then struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

