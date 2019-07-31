Hurley’s Media Sales
Swimming: Broadbelt national record tops NCAC Tar Heel States

July 30, 2019
Jordan Armenise
A new national swimming record for 10-year-old Sierrah Broadbelt highlighted a slew of personal bests for amateur swimmers representing the Cayman Islands at the North Carolina Aquatic Club (NCAC) Tar Heel States long course meet held 26-28 July at the Koury Natatorium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The Seven Mile Swimmer standout won the Girls 10 & Under 50-metre butterfly in a time of 35.01, bettering the Cayman Islands national Girls 9-10 long course record of 35.15 set by Jillian Crooks in 2017. Broadbelt was also third in 100 backstroke (1:24.46), fourth in the 50 breaststroke (49.05), and fourth in the 100 fly (1:26.53) setting seven personal bests overall.

SMS also had a strong meet from 13-year-old Harper Barrowman. The CCCAN medalist won both the Girls 13-14 200 free (2:13.79), and 100 free (1:01.97), as well as, placing second in the 400-metre individual medley (5:38.79) clocking five personal bests.

Also reaching the podium were SMS’ Kaitlyn Sullivan who won the Girls 13-14 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:57.54, and James Allison who placed third overall in the Boys 13-14 50 freestyle clocking 27.49.

Overall, Seven Mile Swimmers set 33 personal bests in 40 events total.

Eleven swimmers representing Stingray Swim Club including Special Olympics athletes led by 13-year-old Allyson Belfonte who won the 200-metre butterfly (2:30.11), placed third in the 100 fly (1:09.35), as well as, fifth in the 400 IM (5:44.86) and seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:41.64).

Overall, SKY clocked 60 best times.

View all the results here.

(Pictured: James Allison, Harper Barrowman, Sierrah Broadbelt, Leila Kirkconnell, Nadia Simmonds, Kaitlyn Sullivan, Kassandra Adapa, Allyson Belfonte, Jack Clark-Terrell, Sam Dakers, Matthew Javier, Rasheed Lawrence, Andrew Muyanga, Dayana Powery, Chase Watson, Riley Watson, Mikayla Young)

 

