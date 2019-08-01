Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Sailing: Hider finishes 46th at Youth World Championships

July 31, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

17-year-old Ava Hider returned from Gydnia, Poland after facing stiff competition 13-20 July at the 2019 Youth World Sailing Championships.

Competing in Laser Radial, Hider placed 46th overall out of 47 which included sailors ages 19 and under. Over nine races, the CARIFTA standout produced her best results on the final two days where she placed 37th and 34th overall. Hider also placed 37th in race one, but followed with finishes of 45th, 46th, 46th, and three 40th overalls.

In total, 105 nations have competed at the Youth World Sailing Championships.

View the results here.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: