Sailing: Jackson up to the challenge at Pan Am Games

20-year-old Jesse Jackson is ready to take on the Paracus Bay.

Competing in Laser Standard, Jackson, along with Cayman Islands Sailing Club national coach Raphael Harvey, traveled from Lima, Peru to the neighbouring city for three days of practice Monday prior to the first of five days of competition beginning Saturday (3 August).

“Overall it’s been pretty good,” said Jackson. “There’s no wind in the morning, but in the afternoon we get 10 to 12 knots. I’ve been going out with teams from other countries. Overall, the speed looks good. I am looking forward to this event.”

In July 2018, Jackson finished 12th out of 17 sailors in Single Handed Radial at the Central American & Caribbean Games.

The Solent University sophomore had previously sailed with the German National team 22-30 June at Kiel Olympic Week where he finished top-five in three of four races.

