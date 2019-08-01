Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Sailing: Jackson up to the challenge at Pan Am Games

July 31, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

20-year-old Jesse Jackson is ready to take on the Paracus Bay.

Competing in Laser Standard, Jackson, along with Cayman Islands Sailing Club national coach Raphael Harvey, traveled from Lima, Peru to the neighbouring city for three days of practice Monday prior to the first of five days of competition beginning Saturday (3 August).

“Overall it’s been pretty good,” said Jackson. “There’s no wind in the morning, but in the afternoon we get 10 to 12 knots. I’ve been going out with teams from other countries. Overall, the speed looks good. I am looking forward to this event.”

In July 2018, Jackson finished 12th out of 17 sailors in Single Handed Radial at the Central American & Caribbean Games.

The Solent University sophomore had previously sailed with the German National team 22-30 June at Kiel Olympic Week where he finished top-five in three of four races.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: