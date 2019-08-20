Boxing: Junior duo take silver in Caribbean debut

Cayman’s newest junior boxers each won silver in their amateur debut at the Caribbean Junior and Schoolboys Championships held 16-18 August at the Cliff Anderson Hall in Georgetown, Guyana.

Fighting at Lightweight, 16-year-old St. Ignatius student Charlie Lopez-Nixon stepped into the ring Saturday at 63-kilograms versus Guyana’s Ryan Benjamin. Cayman Islands Boxing Association Head Coach Floyd Trumpet told Cayman 27 ‘after a good first round’ Lopez-Nixon was finished in the second when the referee called for a stoppage.

“Charlie was moving and jabbing beautifully,” Trumpet said. He was even connecting with some crisp straight rights, and had a couple good exchanges where he was the better boxer. It went downhill in round two when he stopped jabbing and moving, and his opponent got the better of him. He took too much unanswered punches.”

On Sunday, Cayman’s newest Super Heavyweight made his in-ring debut as Deshane Vousden took on Guyana’s Emmanuel Pompey at 91-kilograms. The John Gray High School student also earned silver after a referee stoppage in the second round.

“Deshane was brave in battling a boxer with more fighting experience,” Trumpet said. “He did well, but was being dominated. Both stoppages were well timed. The safety of the boxers are our first priority.”

The duo are the fourth and fifth amateur boxers to make their debut for CIBA in 2019.

At July’s ‘Fight Night Five’, three boxers make their amateur debuts for the Cayman Islands with Super Heavyweight Jaden Eccleston winning via referee stoppage, while Middleweight Hepseba Angel won via unanimous decision. Bantamweight Leah Lajat won via walkover and fought in a sanctioned exhibition.

“From CIBA’s perspective, we are thrilled,” said President Leyla Jackson. “It was the first time in a number of years that we have sent juniors to a tournament like this, and for us, it demonstrates growth and progress. Both young men represented their country excellently. One of our biggest challenges being a small island is for boxers to gain ring experience and build their record. So it was a great experience for them and a start in the right direction.

“Guyana is always a tough opponent, and we are really proud of the feedback we have received from the tournament officials on their performance.”

