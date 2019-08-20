Squash: Stafford makes semifinals at Caribbean Championships

Four-time Caribbean men’s finalist Cameron Stafford is just one step away from another shot at the region’s top prize at the 2019 Caribbean Amateur Squash Championships in Georgetown, Guyana.

Stafford, 27, won 3-0 in the round of 32 over Guyana’s Deje Dias, followed by a 3-1 win in the round of 16 win over Saint Vincent and Grenadines’ Jules Snagg, and a 3-1 quarterfinal victory over Bajan Khamal Cumberbatch. He’ll face Guyana’s Richard Chin in the semifinals at 7:15 p.m. If victorious, he’ll face the winner of the reigning eight-time Caribbean champion Chris Binnie of Jamaica and British Virgin Islands Joe Chapman.

Stafford and Binnie have played in the men’s Caribbean final four times in the last six years, with Binnie winning the Caribbean title each year since 2011.

Also in men’s singles play was Cayman’s Jake Kelly who lost 3-0 to Jamaica’s Bruce Burrowes in the round of 16.

Cayman’s Eilidh Bridgeman advanced to the quarterfinals of women’s singles before losing 3-0 to reigning two-time senior champion Meaghan Best of Barbados. Also in singles play was Emma Turnbull who lost 3-0 in the round of 32 to Guyana’s Ashley DeGroot. Lara Conolly was also ousted in the round of 32 in straight sets to Bermudian Nicole Toppin.

The team of Bridgeman and Cayman Islands junior champion Jade Pitcairn received a straight bye to the semifinals of the women’s doubles, awaiting the winner of a quarterfinal match between Barbados and a combined team of United States and Bermuda.

Kelly and Julian Jervis advanced to the semifinals of the men’s doubles after a 2-0 win over the British Virgin Islands.

Stafford and reigning national women’s champion Marlene West drew a bye to the semifinals of the mixed doubles versus Guyana’s Marissa Wiltshire and the United States’ Nyron Joseph.

View the results here.

