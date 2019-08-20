Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Cricket: Cayman lose opener at T20 World Cup Americas Region Finals

August 19, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s senior national men’s cricket team are searching for their first win after losing by 84 runs to Canada at the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup Americas Region Final Sunday (18 August) in Hamilton, Bermuda.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Canada was led by Ravinderpal Singh who struck a century off 48 en route to Man of the Match honours, while Cayman Islands spinner Conroy Wright bowled four overs, claiming two wickets while surrendering 34 runs as Canada finished 196 off 6.

In the chase, Cayman was led by newcomer Greg Strydom who struck 49 off 34 including 2 sixes and 5 four, while Troy Taylor was 19 off 33 including 2 sixes to 112 off 7.

Cayman played their second match of the Americas Regional Finals Monday versus the United States. The top two teams from the four-team group that also includes Bermuda will advance to the final qualification stage in the United Arab Emirates in October.

View the results here.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
C3
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: