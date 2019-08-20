Cricket: Cayman lose opener at T20 World Cup Americas Region Finals

Cayman’s senior national men’s cricket team are searching for their first win after losing by 84 runs to Canada at the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup Americas Region Final Sunday (18 August) in Hamilton, Bermuda.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Canada was led by Ravinderpal Singh who struck a century off 48 en route to Man of the Match honours, while Cayman Islands spinner Conroy Wright bowled four overs, claiming two wickets while surrendering 34 runs as Canada finished 196 off 6.

In the chase, Cayman was led by newcomer Greg Strydom who struck 49 off 34 including 2 sixes and 5 four, while Troy Taylor was 19 off 33 including 2 sixes to 112 off 7.

Cayman played their second match of the Americas Regional Finals Monday versus the United States. The top two teams from the four-team group that also includes Bermuda will advance to the final qualification stage in the United Arab Emirates in October.

View the results here.

