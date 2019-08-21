Hurley’s Media Sales
Squash: Stafford to play Binnie in eighth Caribbean final; Cayman gets three doubles medals

August 20, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Four-time national squash champion Cameron Stafford will aim to end the near decade long reign of Jamaican Chris Binnie in the finals of Men’s Singles competition Tuesday night (20 August) at the 2019 Caribbean Amateur Squash Championships in Georgetown, Guyana.

On Monday, Stafford knocked off Bermudian Richard Chin 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-5) to book his fifth appearance all-time in the regional men’s final, while Binnie will aim for his unprecedented ninth Caribbean title after a 3-0 semifinal win (11-2, 11-4, 11-1) over Bermuda’s Chayse McQuan.

This will be the fifth time in eight years that Stafford and Binnie will play for the Caribbean title.

“That was probably the best squash I played (versus Chin) since I’ve been in Guyana,” Stafford said. “I am excited to focus on my game and what I need to do.”

In 2017, Stafford lost in straight sets to Binnie 12-10, 11-7, 11-4. The Caribbean Championships was skipped in 2018 due to the XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships, held at the South Sound Squash Club on Grand Cayman. Stafford made the Round of 16, while Binnie lost in his first finals appearance to Peruvian Diego Elias.

“I am really looking forward to this match,” Binnie said. “It is always a tough battle when we play each other. I am just looking forward to having a good battle. I am have been slowly improving as the tournament has gone on. I have a game plan, and I am going to out of and execute it, and hopefully it’s good enough to win.”

“It will be pretty special to win another one,” he said. “I know Cameron is going to come out firing as he always does. He is going to put up a strong challenge, so we will see how it goes tonight.”

Cayman gets three medals in Doubles

Stafford and partner Marlene West took gold in the finals of Mixed Doubles winning 2-0 over Charlotte Knaggs and Chayse McQuan of Bermuda. In the semifinals of Men’s Doubles, the team of Julian Jervis and Jake Kelly won bronze after a 2-0 loss to Guyana, while in the semifinals of Women’s Doubles the team of Eilidh Bridgeman and Jade Pitcairn also won bronze after losing 2-1 to Barbados.

View all the results here.

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

