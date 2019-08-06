Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Islands weather forecast 5-6 August

August 5, 2019
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read
                                                                                  

Isolated showers along are expected during the next 24 hours as an upper level trough retrogresses over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show no showers within the Cayman area.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.  Seas will be slight wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today: Low 7:36 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 1:26 a.m. Low 8:22 a.m. High 3:02 p.m. Low 9:10 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 6:58 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:04 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:58 p.m. Tomorrow. 

                       

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Wednesday evening.

