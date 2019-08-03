Hurley’s Media Sales
From Little to Grand Cayman: A two-day paddleboard raises $15k for charity

August 2, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Yaz Muratagic

Two paddle boarders — Yaz Muratagic and Eoghan Ryan — recently completed a trip from Little Cayman to Grand Cayman all in the name of raising money for charity. 

The pair took to the open seas to raise money for the National Council of Voluntary Organisations. They paddle boarded 83 miles from Little Cayman to Grand Cayman. Mr. Muratagic said the journey was no easy feat but they had the right team with them the whole way.

“It was a lot of side current,” he said, “It was choppy and what not but we had a great safety crew with us. We had some amazing people. Dax Foster, Dan Murphy, Mark Soto, Jessica Harvey all of them were there to support us. So I know I was safe. So I just kept paddling, as our slogan is, ‘keep calm and paddle on.’ I need to gain some weight now, I need some pizza or something,” said Mr. Muratagic.

The paddleboarders raised $15,000. 

Seaford Russell jr.

