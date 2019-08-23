Vessel runs out of fuel, JMU to the rescue

Four boaters whose vessel ran out fuel on the open seas are safely back in Cayman.

The Joint Marine Unit confirmed the vessel arrived in Grand Cayman just after 9 p.m. Wednesday (22 August) night.

The boat was on its way to Grand Cayman from Tampan when it encountered fuel problems.

Police said they received a report Tuesday (20 August) that family members on island had lost contact with the vessel while it was en route from Florida.

At the time of losing contact, the vessel was located outside of Cuba, 70 miles from Grand Cayman.

A private vessel was deployed by boaters to carry the necessary fuel for them to make the journey home.

Police said the boaters and the vessel were both found in good condition.

https://www.rcips.ky/police-assist-vessel-at-sea-21-august

