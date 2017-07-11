C3 Pure Fibre
Netball: Canada sweeps Cayman 3-0 in International Series

July 10, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman finished it’s International Netball series with Canada this past weekend losing 43-38 on Friday and 43-30 on Saturday. Head Coach Violet Murray-Corbin says game two was Cayman’s for the taking.

“We have to learn how to adapt, and play a good game. We are still in the learning process, but I felt this was our game to win”. Canada’s Talia-Martine Tvergyak says the fourth quarter was especially physical, when Cayman closed the lead to two points. “It was really competitive, we had to focus on staying calm, passing short, we couldn’t go for long passes because they (Cayman) were very aerial.”

Although Cayman was shut out on the scoreboard, they have now played enough games to qualify for an international ranking.

 

